HEDC forms focus group to study city’s new slogan

The Hillsboro Economic Development Corp. has formed a focus group to gather public input on picking a new marketing slogan for the City of Hillsboro.
  • icon Updated: Yesterday
2 challengers file for office in District 3

The District 3 race for the Traill County Board of Commissioners has started heating up with 10 days remaining until the April 9 filing deadline for candidates.

Posted: March 30, 2018
Hillsboro, NCW still negotiating on tuition deal

A tuition-sharing agreement between the Hillsboro and the Norman County West (Minn.) school districts remains in limbo, Hillsboro’s top school administrator said Monday.

Posted: March 30, 2018
Housing project clears hurdle

A multi-family housing development planned in northwest Hillsboro appears to have cleared one of the final hurdles that could have held up the project.

Updated: March 30, 2018 - 6:50 am
Revamped Burros ready to take field

Hillsboro-Central Valley will be without some key pieces to its lineup from a season ago.

Updated: March 30, 2018 - 6:53 am
PLAYING HARDBALL: Hillsboro-Central Valley opens season with potent lineup after taking 7th at state

With snow still on the ground, it doesn’t feel like softball season for Hillsboro-Central Valley.

Updated: March 30, 2018 - 7:02 am
H-CV’s Henningsgard, Camrud named to all-state team

Two Hillsboro-Central Valley players have earned all-state nods after leading the Burros to the state Class B basketball title.

Updated: March 30, 2018 - 6:57 am
