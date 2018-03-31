The District 3 race for the Traill County Board of Commissioners has started heating up with 10 days remaining until the April 9 filing deadline for candidates.
A tuition-sharing agreement between the Hillsboro and the Norman County West (Minn.) school districts remains in limbo, Hillsboro’s top school administrator said Monday.
A multi-family housing development planned in northwest Hillsboro appears to have cleared one of the final hurdles that could have held up the project.
Hillsboro-Central Valley will be without some key pieces to its lineup from a season ago.
With snow still on the ground, it doesn’t feel like softball season for Hillsboro-Central Valley.
Two Hillsboro-Central Valley players have earned all-state nods after leading the Burros to the state Class B basketball title.
